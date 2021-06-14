Aigang (AIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Aigang has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Aigang has a market cap of $60,428.74 and approximately $12.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00797412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.59 or 0.07917042 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.