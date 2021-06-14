Air Partner’s (AIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Air Partner (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:AIR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,390. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The stock has a market cap of £59.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.70.

About Air Partner

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

