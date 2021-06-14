Airbloc Market Capitalization Tops $6.21 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $36,040.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

