Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €1.84 ($2.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €112.36 ($132.19). 1,806,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €101.34. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

