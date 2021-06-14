AirSwap Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $23.31 million and $1.35 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.81 or 0.00794444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.31 or 0.08044667 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

