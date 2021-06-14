Akash Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00007694 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $197.38 million and $1.84 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 141,773,507 coins and its circulating supply is 63,680,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

