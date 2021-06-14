Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 21,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 746,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,442 shares of company stock worth $4,139,774. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

