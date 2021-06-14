Akropolis Hits Market Capitalization of $66.51 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $66.51 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.00796395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.88 or 0.07935714 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,500,912 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.