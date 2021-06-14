Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Albemarle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Albemarle by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $170.18 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.