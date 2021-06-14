Alchemint Standards 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $148,070.13 and $25.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00166850 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00185540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.01028004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,184.33 or 0.99958332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

