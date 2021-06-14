Alchemix (ALCX) Price Hits $671.30 on Top Exchanges

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $671.30 or 0.01668752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $190.43 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00784527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.36 or 0.07876105 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.