Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) PT Lowered to $5.81

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.06 to $5.81 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALEAF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 150,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,914. Aleafia Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.