Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AQN. CSFB set a C$17.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.92.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE:AQN traded up C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$19.70. 818,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.