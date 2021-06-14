Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $159.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,558,885,058 coins and its circulating supply is 3,079,673,523 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

