Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 468.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.97. 206,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,616,352. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.21. The stock has a market cap of $576.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

