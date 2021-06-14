Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.40. 223,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,616,352. The company has a market cap of $577.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

