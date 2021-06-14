Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.23.

ATD.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$45.32 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

