Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.47

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 2587472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Alkermes alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.