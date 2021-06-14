Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.97% of Alleghany worth $259,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Y. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $703.73 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $460.58 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $693.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

