Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Allegiant Travel worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $211.03 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $99.27 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.24.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.64.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

