Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 10,020 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

