Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 7,600 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of ALX Oncology worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,475,570. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

ALXO stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

