Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 67,074 First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.78% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

