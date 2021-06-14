Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DCOM stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

