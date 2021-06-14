Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,625 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

