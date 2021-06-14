Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 9,589 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

NYSE PLOW opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.59%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.