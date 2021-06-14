Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,707,000 after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

