Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 840,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,294,881. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.