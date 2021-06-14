Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,118 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.88 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

