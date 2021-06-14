Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $11,443,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,927,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 27.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 809.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

