Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Flushing Financial worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $691.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.89. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIC shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

