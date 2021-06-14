Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.73 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,145 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of CoreCivic worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $108,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $27,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CXW stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.