Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of The Aaron’s worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $11,387,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 475,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.