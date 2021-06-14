Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.36% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000.

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

