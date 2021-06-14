Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.67 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.46% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVSA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $91,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,031,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $202,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.89 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

