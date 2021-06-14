Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.84 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NVSAU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.