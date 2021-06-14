Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 6,200 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Surgery Partners worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock opened at $65.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

