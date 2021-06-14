Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $15,857,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $3,344,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRHC stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,695 shares of company stock worth $1,729,834. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

