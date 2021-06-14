Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Workhorse Group worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

