Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVA opened at $77.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

