Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,352,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 727,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

