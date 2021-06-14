Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,800 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,822,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 436,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,950,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.57. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

