Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,139 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

