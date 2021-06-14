Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 35,400 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

