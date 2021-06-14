Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,400 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

