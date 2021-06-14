Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,780 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Laureate Education worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

