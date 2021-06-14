Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,487 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Innoviva worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $9,512,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

