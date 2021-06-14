Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCFC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

