Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of Alliant Energy worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.