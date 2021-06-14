AllSafe Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $304,833.82 and $80.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

